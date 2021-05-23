Another beautiful day in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Sunday afternoon! So far today has been very beautiful for us here in the Pine Belt! Hopefully, many of you have had the opportunity to get outside and enjoy it.
Sunday’s high is 89 with a low of 62. As we move into the evening, clouds will start to increase for us, and we do have a chance of fog moving in this evening. So be careful if you have to travel tonight.
As we move into Monday fog will stay with us until about 8 a.m., so be careful on your commute to work. Monday will hold another nice day for us as it should be mostly clear with highs in the high 80s with lows in the low 60s.
On Tuesday, sunny skies are forecasted for us, as the high on will be 89 with a low 64.
Wednesday through Friday, highs will be in the low 90′s for the high with lows in the mid 60′s. Sunny skies and the heat will be up outside. So please stay hydrated.
Saturday and Sunday of next week, we have a small window for a spotty shower. The highs on Saturday will be 91 with a low of 67 and a 20% chance of showers.
On Sunday, there is a 10% chance of showers with a high of 89 and a low of 68.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.