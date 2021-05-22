Things heat up this weekend in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The heat is up here in the Pine Belt! I hope everyone is having a great Saturday! Today’s high is 86 with a low of 63 tonight. We’ll see a few clouds passing over today with a clear night ahead of us.
As we move into Sunday we will be under the same conditions, as an area of high-pressure parks itself over the Pine Belt. Sunday’s high is 89 with a low of 63.
Monday thru Saturday of next week we will experience a dry pattern, no rain for us this upcoming week only sunny skies and a few hot days.
We will see highs in the low 90s make their way into the forecast Monday through Saturday of next week, and our lows in the mid-60s
So, enjoy the sun and I hope you have a nice weekend!
