Son of WCU faculty member among medical school graduates

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of new physicians graduated Saturday from William Carey University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Nearly 90 graduates will now move on to do their residencies at various locations in Mississippi and around the country.
Among those graduating was Andrew Rauch, who’s the son of Tommy Rauch, chair of Biological Sciences at WCU.
“My dad helped me out so much, my mom, all of my family really helped out,” said Andrew Rauch. “Everybody around the university really did their part to help us out and get all of my class through, we’re really happy about it.”
“(I’m) very, very happy,” said Tommy Rauch. “(Andrew) went through a very rigorous program to prepare himself for medical school, he went through a good, rigorous medical school and he came out doing well and I’m very happy for him.”
There were three commencement ceremonies for the College of Osteopathic Medicine Saturday.
Two were held for the Class of 2021 and another was held for a few members of the Class of 2020, who returned to Hattiesburg to participate in an in-person graduation.
Their original commencement last year was held virtually.
Saturday’s graduation was the eighth for the medical school at WCU.
More than 700 doctors have graduated from the university.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.