More than 100 competitors battle for American Cornhole League Mississippi State Championships

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The South East conference of the American Cornhole League hosted its Mississippi State Championships over the weekend.
This weekend’s event was the first state championship of the year and the first-ever for the ACL.
The Coast Coliseum saw more than 100 competitors from all around the state competing across three skill levels: intermediate, competitive, and advanced
All three saw champions and qualifiers crowned in men’s and women’s singles, doubles, blind draw, and crew tournaments.
The championships wrapped up Saturday and after that qualifiers can head to a much bigger stage.
”The next big tournament, which is what we call the world tournament is going to be over in Rock Hill, South Carolina,” said Southeast Conference Director Rob Chismark. “Each and every one of these people who get to qualify with all the points they earn will give them seeding rights into that tournament.
The World Tournament kicks off in August.
