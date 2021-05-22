Mississippi Miss Hospitality contestants meet for workshop in prep for competition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Contestants from around the Magnolia State met up at the University of Southern Mississippi grand ballroom for a workshop in preparation for the upcoming Miss Hospitality competition.
38 different women will vie for the state title of ‘Miss Hospitality’ and the role of Mississippi’s official goodwill ambassador for tourism and economic development.
In addition to the title, more than $100,000 in scholarships are available throughout the program.
Saturday marks the first time contestants are all meeting face-to-face in nearly two years.
“We are all just real glad to be here today and finally get to meet everybody, not just see their faces from social media, so it’s exciting,” stated Mississippi’s 2020 Miss Hospitality Mckay Lee Bray.
The Miss Hospitality competition will be held in Hattiesburg this July.
