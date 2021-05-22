Man turns himself in for early Friday morning Hub City shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man has been charged after turning himself in for his involvement in a shooting that happened in Hattiesburg early Friday morning.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department public information officer Ryan Moore, Demarco Griffith, 20, turned himself in to authorities for the shooting that took place in a parking lot in the 2400 block of West 4th Street, just after midnight.
Griffith has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and booked into the Forrest County Jail.
Moore says the investigation is still ongoing as police are still searching for possible suspects involved in the incident.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, please contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.
