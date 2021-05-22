Jones College honors Class of ’20, ’21 graduates in combined commencement ceremony

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College held their graduation ceremony this evening, honoring both the Class of 2021 and the Class of 2020, who had their ceremony canceled due to COVID-19.
To maximize distancing, JC held their ceremony outside for the first time in school history.
Approximately 70 graduates from the class of 2020 were present at graduation and a final total between both classes of about 720 graduates.
“It still just didn’t feel right leaving Jones all of a sudden so we’re just thankful that we are getting the opportunity to finally have a graduation and close this chapter,” said 2020 graduate Jada King.
“It feels like a very rewarding experience. My sister and I both accomplished many things at Jones at we are just so glad that we have came back just to end it all on a good note,” stated 2020 graduate Jazmin King,
JC President Jesse Smith said that the college may consider graduation ceremonies outside in the future, weather permitting.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.