Hattiesburg Zoo welcomes two endangered mammals to exhibit

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo recently welcomed two new globally endangered mammals to its collection of animals.
The Chacoan peccary is found in the Gran Chaco of Paraguay, Bolivia and Argentina, only about 3,000 still exist in the world today.
“We are thrilled to be able to provide space for these Evolutionarily Distinct, Globally Endangered mammals,” said Jeremy Cumpton, Director of Conservation, Education and Wildlife for the Hattiesburg Zoo. “The two males we recently received and now have on display are full of energy, personality, and will help bring awareness to this rapidly declining species.”
Zookeepers and staff are taking much care of the mammals, making sure the environment for the animals is as close to their native environment as possible since the natural habitat of the Chacoan peccary is hot and dry areas, surrounded by low-lying succulents and thorny bushes.
“The addition of these unique animals continues our efforts at the Hattiesburg Zoo to showcase the diversity of the natural world,” said Rick Taylor, Executive Director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. “To receive these critically endangered animals is a testament to the reputation and professionalism of our zookeepers.”
The Chacoan peccary is the largest of the three generally accepted species of peccaries, and they carry many pig-like features, including a tough leathery snout.
Other features of the mammal are its bristle-like hair that is usually brown to almost gray, along with a dark stripe that runs across its back and white fur on its shoulders.
Chacoan peccaries differ from other peccary species by having longer ears, snouts and tails, as well as have white hairs around the mouth, unlike other peccaries.
Another distinctive characteristic of peccaries is their upper canines point downwards instead of out and up.
When nervous or scared, the Chacoan peccary flees and raises the hairs on its back. While escaping, it sprays secretions from its dorsal glands, which could be a signal for other peccaries to keep the group together through dense bush.
Two male Chacoan Peccaries, Fennel and Basil, are now on exhibit at the zoo.
