Hattiesburg Pocket Museum, USM hosts story walk event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It was a fun-filled day in downtown Hattiesburg as the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum held a story walk Saturday.
A story walk is an event that encourages children to explore the world of reading.
The museum partnered with the University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Library and Information Science Center to put on the event.
Children were given free books and were able to make arts and crafts with family and friends, while a local band was playing for those in attendance.
“We did the story walk. We decorated her binoculars here and so, she has taken part in everything here and it’s been really nice,“ said Brandi Twillie, an attendee who took her daughter to experience the event.
Associate professor of the School of Library and Information Science Stacy Creel shares insight into the story walk event.
“Story walk is the idea of taking a book apart. You take two copies and you separate them out, and then is the idea of moving while reading getting people active,” said Creel.
The event was from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
