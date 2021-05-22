Downtown Crawfish Jam returns after being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Downtown Crawfish Jam, hosted by the Hattiesburg Historic Neighborhood Association, returned to the Hub City Saturday after being canceled in 2020, due to COVID-19 restraints.
In contrast to previous years, all ticket sales were online this year and there was a capacity limit, but that did not stop the festival from reaching new heights.
“We’ve got a record crowd this year, a record sponsorship level this year so it’s obvious that everyone was ready to have this event again,” stated co-chair of the event, Andrea Saffle.
DCJ is one of the largest fundraising events held every year. The money raised goes back into the community to increase the standard of living in the area.
“It goes to maintaining the property, the lawn, the trees, the building, and the roof of the building,” stated Saffle. “All these funds go back into the neighborhood for any projects that we’ve got within the neighborhood.”
Residents were cleaning plates, drinking cold ones and making memories amongst other residents.
DCJ returning brings a sign of normalcy for the Pine Belt.
“Crawfish Jam’s don’t just have a lot of people and music; they get people together and have lots of groups and have fun,” stated Andrew Venable, age 5.
