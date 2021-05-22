162 cadets graduate from Class 54 of Youth Challenge Program

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of students wanting a second chance at getting a high school education or new job skills graduated Saturday from Class 54 of the Youth Challenge Academy at Camp Shelby.
162 cadets got their diplomas in a drive-thru commencement held at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum.
It was the third ceremony held at the museum since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Class 54 academy lasted just 18 weeks.
Before the pandemic, the average length of the academy was 22 weeks.
Youth Challenge is a military-style program that’s an alternative to traditional school.
It gives at-risk youth or other students an opportunity to receive their high school diplomas or get valuable job training.
“I feel kind of great, I never thought I’d make it to this day, for real,” said Mychael Weir, a Class 54 graduate from Meridian. “It’s really cool, it’s made my family proud.”
“It means a lot, it helped me get my education, good with discipline, overall, it teaches you a lot,” said Corey Chandler, another graduate from Greenville.
John B. Stringer, director of the Youth Challenge Academy, says at the beginning of the class, some cadets tested positive for COVID-19 and were quarantined.
He says after that, no more cases of the virus were reported.
H says Class 55 will return to a 22-week schedule and will include more cadets.
