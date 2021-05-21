USM names interim director of marching band

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pride of Mississippi Marching Band has a new leader.
The University of Southern Mississippi School of Music named Travis Higa as interim director to replace Colin McKenzie, who has taken over as director of the School of Music.
Higa previously served as assistant director of bands and the associate director of the Pride of Mississippi.
“I have a great respect for the Pride of Mississippi and the long-standing tradition and excellence that this organization exemplifies within the School of Music, the University, and the community,” Higa said in a news release. “I am extremely fortunate to have spent the past two seasons with The Pride and am eager to continue collaborating with our outstanding students and establish a strong sense of community within our family of students, alumni, and directors.”
Higa is a native of Kaneohe, Hawaii, and holds a Doctor of Musical Arts in Wind Conducting from Michigan State University.
