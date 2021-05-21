‘For Us By Us’ farmers market coming to Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s a new farmers market coming to the Hub City that caters to the Black community.
Jailaih Gowdy says she used last summer to reflect and see how she could make a change in the Black community. It led to her and Alexis Smith creating the For Us By Us farmers market, a mobile farmers market.
“With me having a background in health and wellness, I just thought it was a perfect opportunity for me to create a space where Black people can learn more about health and wellness,” Gowdy said.
Smith says FUBU is a different type of farmer’s market.
“This is for Black people by Black people, so it’s to empower Black businesses focusing on farmers and businesses that promote health and wellness and healthy lifestyle choices,” Smith said
There will be vendors, food, music and even politics. The organizers say Hattiesburg mayoral candidates Toby Barker and Lakeylah White will be there.
“So, it’s really a whole room and vibe created to foster growth all the way around and have all parties who can affect that and influence that be a part of the conversation,” Smith said.
It is also a great chance for farmers to expand their business.
“A lot of Black people don’t have access to travel to their farms to purchase their products,” Gowdy said. “And on top of that, you must have a personal connection with someone that knows them to travel to their farms. Because every time a farmer has participated, they always sell out. Always.”
Admission is free but they are asking you to RSVP here.
The market will be at 825 N. Main Street on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
