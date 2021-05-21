Tribal member pleads guilty to 2017 murder on Choctaw Indian Reservation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Stuart Brian Nickey, a member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, pleaded guilty Friday to killing his girlfriend, also a tribal member, in 2017.
Court documents show Nickey, 37, beat Cassidy Shoemake to death in the Bogue Home community on July 1, 2017.
Nickey was indicted by a federal grand jury for second-degree murder in September 2017. That is the same charge he pleaded guilty to.
Nickey now faces a lifetime in prison for the murder. He is set to be sentenced on Sept. 29, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.
