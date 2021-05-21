Students enjoy ‘Color Run’ fun day at Beat Four School

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - As schools around the Pine Belt are winding down the school year, Beat Four School in Wayne County decided to go out having fun.
Teachers and staff held a “Color Run,’ giving the students an opportunity to race around the school’s track and then get doused with brightly colored starch as they crossed the finish line.
Family and friends were on hand watching the kids as they enjoyed the festive atmosphere.
Coach Curtis Russell said the past year has been tough for both staff and students, and this was just a fun way of ending the school year.
“Last year was very critical for us with the pandemic,” Russell said. “So now it’s given the people an opportunity to come out and just enjoy themselves and let the parents come out and see what we’ve been doing all year with the kids.
“We have a great staff here at Beat Four, our principal, we just love her to death. Everybody working together.”
Tuesday is the last day for all students in the Wayne County School District highlighted with a graduation parade starting at 6 p.m. in the courthouse parking lot on Azalea Drive.
