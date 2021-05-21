Soso man charged with molestation

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Soso man wanted for molestation Friday afternoon.
Camilo Avalos, 40, was arrested after tips from the public led JCSD deputies and investigators to a home in Soso.
Avalos was charged with molesting-touching a child for lustful purposes.
According to the sheriff’s department, the alleged victim is under 10 years old and not a relative of Avalos.
Avalos was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.
