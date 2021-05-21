Sen. Wicker wants to know why a Space Force officer was fired for criticizing Critical Race Theory

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) has dispatched a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Defense to express his displeasure with the department’s decision to relieve U.S. Space Force officer, Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier, of his duty.
The department said Lohmeier was fired due to comments made on a podcast in which he stated that Marxist narratives are being taught inside the Armed Forces. These ideologies, he said, were “incompatible and competing narratives of what America was, is and should be.”
He also called The 1619 Project “un-American.”
According to Sen. Wicker, though, the Space Force officer’s comments were neither investigated nor determined to have violated any department directive.
“This is unjust and a failure of due process,” Wicker wrote. “The Department of Defense owes Lt. Col. Lohmeier and the public an explanation of why his comments are prohibited by military code.”
Wicker then blasted critical race theory, describing is at rooted in Marxism and that “a dark and fatalistic worldview offers no hope for reconciliation, harmony, equality, or even justice...“
Proponents of CRT say that it is an aid to critically examine the laws of the country which some feel are unjust towards people of color.
Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer-prize winner of The 1619 Project, stated that the goal of her writings was to reframe the country’s history of slavery and how, in her view, the repercussions of it live on today.
At the end of his letter, Wicker committed himself to stopping the teaching of critical race theory in the Armed Forces and pushed Defense Gen. Lloyd Austin to recognize the harm being sown in his department because of it.
Read Sen. Wicker’s entire letter by clicking here.
