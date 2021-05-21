Partly cloudy skies as Pine Belt dries up Friday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 60s. Today will be partly cloudy and dry. Highs will top out into the mid-80s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s this evening with lows in the mid-60s.
This weekend will be warm as a heat bubble builds up over the southeast. That will raise our highs into the upper 80s for Saturday. We will likely see our first 90 degrees of the year on Sunday.
Next week will be warm and dry as that Heat Bubble hangs around. Skies will be sunny with afternoon highs in the low 90s every day next week.
