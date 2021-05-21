105 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Miss. Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to over 316,200.
MSDH reported 105 COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Friday, bringing the state total to 316,272 cases and 7,279 deaths.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 33,829 COVID-19 cases and 690 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,621 cases, 81 deaths
- Forrest: 7,732 cases, 152 deaths
- Jasper: 2,213 cases, 48 deaths
- Jones: 8,397 cases, 163 deaths
- Lamar: 6,266 cases, 86 deaths
- Marion: 2,701 cases, 80 deaths
- Perry: 1,263 cases, 38 deaths
- Wayne: 2,636 cases, 42 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 305,388 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
According to MSDH, more than 1.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given statewide with more than 872,700 people being fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations are currently being offered to the following:
- Teachers, staff and employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings
- First responders: Law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials
- Adults aged 50 and older
- Anyone 16 to 49-years-old with a chronic health condition that may put them at higher risk from COVID-19
- Health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities
Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 2.7 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
