MSU takes game one over Bama with complete pitching performance

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - A sparkling performance from Christian MacLeod and timely hitting pushed the Mississippi State baseball program to a 4-2 victory over Alabama in the series opener on Thursday (May 20) evening at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
Mississippi State (38-13, 18-10 SEC) scored all four of its runs in the seventh inning, while Alabama (29-20, 12-15 SEC) tallied one in the fifth and one in the seventh to account for all of the scoring in the series opener.
Christian MacLeod (5-3) gave Mississippi State a quality start with seven innings of work and 10 strikeouts. The left-hander allowed two runs on five hits and walked just one batter to earn his fifth victory of the season. He retired the first seven batters he faced and faced just three batters in four of his seven innings. He struck out at least one batter in six of seven innings and allowed multiple base runners in just the seventh inning.
For the seventh time in SEC play and the eighth time in 2021, Landon Sims came on to slam the door on a Diamond Dawg victory. He threw the final two innings and didn’t allow a run for the 14th time in 16 appearances in 2021. He allowed one hit, walked one and struck out five batters in the outing, including the final three outs of the game.
It was another night of timely hitting for the Diamond Dawgs, led by true freshman Kellum Clark and junior Tanner Allen. Clark got the offense started with a single in the third inning, then followed with an RBI double in the seventh inning to kick off the scoring. He also scored the second run of the game and stole one base after reaching on an error in the fifth inning.
Allen continued his torrid pace at the plate with two more hits in the series opener to move his hitting streak to 14 games and his reached base streak to 17 games. He used a sixth-inning single and a seventh-inning, two-RBI double to post his 15th multi-hit game and 11th multi-RBI game in SEC play this season.
Rowdey Jordan’s sixth-inning base hits moved his reached base streak to 36 games and gives him a career-long 10-game hitting streak. Scotty Dubrule and Logan Tanner each reached base once in the game to move their reached base streaks to 14 games.
Alabama’s Tyler Ras (6-4) cruised through the first five innings before allowing two hits in the sixth and four runs in the seventh to take the loss. He allowed seven hits, struck out three and didn’t walk a batter. Jackson Tate homered to open the scoring for Alabama, while Bryce Eblin collected the second RBI for the Tide.
