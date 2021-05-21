MSU takes game one over Bama with complete pitching performance

Christian MacLeod (5-3) gave Mississippi State a quality start with seven innings of work and 10 strikeouts. The left-hander allowed two runs on five hits and walked just one batter to earn his fifth victory of the season. He retired the first seven batters he faced and faced just three batters in four of his seven innings. He struck out at least one batter in six of seven innings and allowed multiple base runners in just the seventh inning.