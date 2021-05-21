Miss. senators question decision to resume federal funding of sanctuary cities

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s Senators are looking for answers on the decision to reinstate funding for sanctuary cities.
Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, both Republicans, sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland seeking documentation related to the decision made by the U.S. Department of Justice.
Nine other senators, also Republicans, joined in the action. They claim the policy reversal was done without public or congressional consultation.
The decision, made last month, is a repeal of an action made by former President Donald Trump, which cut hundreds of millions to cities that did not fully cooperate with federal immigration authorities.
“Today, at least 11 states have adopted sanctuary policies and hundreds of local governments have established themselves as sanctuary cities,” the Senators wrote. “This leaves their citizens at risk to the dangerous, violent criminal aliens who are released because these jurisdictions either fail to notify federal officials, or refuse to cooperate with reasonable requests to detain them.”
Mississippi does not have any sanctuary cities. In 2017, then-Governor Phil Bryant signed a bill banning them.
According to the Center for Immigration Studies, Jackson could be deemed a sanctuary city due to a city council ordinance passed in 2010. In 2017, the city received a letter from the DOJ demanding they comply after being accused of immigration rule violations. City leaders have denied that Jackson is a sanctuary city.
You can read the full letter here:
