Man sentenced for Bok Homa Casino robbery

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A federal judge sentenced a Quitman man Friday to prison for a 2020 armed robbery of Bok Homa Casino that led to the shooting of a Sandersville police officer.
William Christopher Belk, 33, was sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to robbery and the use of a firearm during a crime of violence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi.
Prosecutors said Belk entered the Bok Homa Casino on the Choctaw Indian Reservation near Sandersville on July 9, 2020, armed with a handgun.
Belk pointed a gun at a casino security officer and took several items before leaving the scene in a resort vehicle.
Miguel Grimaldo, a Jones County Sheriff’s deputy working part-time as a Sandersville Police Department officer, spotted the vehicle at a nearby gas station and attempted to arrest Belk.
Belk then shot Grimaldo in the arm and face and drove away, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Laurel police officers later arrested Belk after a chase that ended at the Walmart in Laurel. He was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
A federal grand indicted Belk for robbery, use of a firearm during a crime of violence and theft from an Indian gaming establish in August 2020. He pleaded guilty to two of the charges in February 2021.
Grimaldo was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening and released from the hospital.
In a news release, Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca commended the work of the Choctaw Police Department of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
