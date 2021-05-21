Lady Bobcats ride 21-game win streak into NJCAA World Series

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - It might as well be renamed “Winnersville” – that seems to be all they do in Ellisville.
Jones College’s softball crew will make its seventh NJCAA Division II World Series appearance in nine seasons on Tuesday. The No. 2 Lady Bobcats open the 16-team, double elimination tournament against Delaware Tech at 6 p.m.
Head coach Chris Robinson is in the middle of his 12th season, guiding Jones College to 492 wins, seven conference titles, four Region 23 titles and the 2018 NJCAA DII National Championship.
He knows all about momentum in May, and the Lady Bobcats have evidently found some. Dating back to April 6, Jones College has won 21 games in a row.
“I think the kids just kind of took it to another level,” Robinson said. “We talked about it and we challenged them all year about being the team that we thought they could be. [We] had a rough stretch about halfway through the season where we were finding ways to lose games and just some breaks not going our way. Once the postseason started, things just kind of started clicking for us.”
“Like coach Rob said, when we went to state we were like a whole different team,” said freshman outfielder Kristian Edwards, a Laurel native. “We were focused, ready to win.”
“We are very competitive,” said freshman infielder Kat Wallace. “Everybody out here’s really good so every day at practice you’re playing against the best at practice.”
Jones College ranks among the best, blasting the NJCAA’s fifth-most home runs (89) and stealing the second-most bases (178).
Robinson believes the Lady Bobcats’ ability to win in different ways will prove valuable at the World Series in Oxford, Alabama.
“The key to winning this tournament is you got to stay in the winner’s bracket for as long as you can,” Robinson said. “If you happen to take a loss, it needs to be late where you’re not playing quite as many [games]. The key to winning this thing is being able to pitch and play good defense but we gotta stay in the winner’s bracket as long as we can in order to have a shot.”
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.