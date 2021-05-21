Kids Hub Child Advocacy Center hosts bingo night fundraiser

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Kids Hub Child Advocacy Center in Hattiesburg hosted a bingo fundraiser Friday night.
The Kids Hub Child Advocacy Center helps kids that are victims of abuse.
The organization didn’t have the event last year due to COVID-19.
Didi Ellis, the executive director of the Kids Hub Advocacy Center, breaks down the reasoning behind the fundraiser.
“We are out for just a really fun event to raise money for Kids Hub Child Advocacy Center,” Ellis said. “So, we are going to play bingo, we are going to throw some axes. We are going to throw a little ring toss for some wine and liquor and whiskey, all the fun things. But all in an effort just to raise money to support the child advocacy center.”
Tickets were $50 from the event. There was also a silent auction for the fundraiser.
If you weren’t able to make it to the event and would like to support the center, you can visit kidshubms.com.
