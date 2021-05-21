2 injured, suspect wanted in early morning Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that left two people injured early Friday morning.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department public information officer Ryan Moore, Demichael Davenport, 25, of Lamar County, is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault in the shooting that happened in the 2400 block of West 4th Street, just after midnight.
When officers arrived on the scene, they were told that two people arrived at a local hospital in a personal vehicle to get treatment for their injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
HPD determined the incident happened from a verbal altercation in the parking lot.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Davenport, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.
