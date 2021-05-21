Hattiesburg, veterans committee planning for annual Memorial Day ceremony

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg is preparing to host its annual Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.
Friday, city officials and members of the Hattiesburg Veterans Committee gathered to discuss details of the event, which will be held on Memorial Day, May 31 at 10 a.m.
The public is invited.
This year, there will be no mask requirements, but seating will be arranged for social distancing.
Stacy Pickering, executive director of Mississippi Veterans Affairs, will be the featured speaker.
“Over the course of our community’s history, 173 men have gone off to war and made the ultimate sacrifice for their country, that’s what Memorial Day is all about,” said Toby Barker, mayor of Hattiesburg.
“For this coming program, we will have the 21-gun salute from the cannons at Camp Shelby, we’ll have a real bugler, we’ll have bagpipes,” said Ted Tibbett, chairman of the Hattiesburg Veterans Committee.
In the event of rain, the ceremony will be moved indoors to the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center.
This will mark the 38th year for the Memorial Day ceremony in Hattiesburg.
