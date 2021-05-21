Forrest County School District superintendent discusses back-to-school plan

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County School District released its plan for the 2021-2022 school year following a school board meeting on May 10. Classes on all campuses will begin on on July 26, 2021.
The biggest change Superintendent Brian Freeman says he hopes to see is masks becoming optional, as long as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines allow it. The district also plans to eliminate temperature checks.
All Pre-K through eighth-grade students will be back in person full time, with exceptions available for health reasons.
“In-person learning is the best learning,” Freeman said. “While virtual has its place, it is not number one for all children.”
Freeman says that place is for select high school classes.
“Virtual education is a huge component of higher education,” Freeman said. “So for some of our 11th and 12th graders to experience that, this level could be a benefit.”
But the majority of high school classes will be in person. Freeman says distancing students in different classrooms and limiting contact during transition periods is still a priority. As another extra precaution, Freeman says cleaning and sanitizing policies will continue.
“Our vamped up efforts to sanitize the facilities and buses more often, as well as providing a lot of hand sanitizing stations and things like that, not only helped us avoid widespread COVID outbreak, we’ve also seen the numbers where it helped with the flu and other viruses throughout the school year,” Freeman said.
Sanitizing stations will still be placed across school facilities for frequent use.
Schools and buses will be sprayed clean at the end of each day. Buses that make multiple trips on different routes will be disinfected at the end of each route. Parent/teacher meetings can still be held over the phone or video conference unless a parent or school administrator feels a face-to-face conference is needed.
Any student who is required to isolate at home will be able to participate through distance learning during their isolation period.
“Our virtual platforms are still in place and some will still be used for outside assignments,” Freeman said. “And some of those virtual platforms will still be used for some of those children that meet the criteria that they need to have that placement outside the school setting.”
Visitors to campus will continue to be limited and they are required to contact the school before arriving and checking in. The plan conveys that field trips will be allowed if they can comply with health guidance and district restrictions. All athletic events will follow the MHSAA policy.
Freeman says there is no requirement for students or staff to get vaccinated before returning to school, but it is highly encouraged for those who are old enough.
“We certainly encourage it, but at this time we have no thoughts of requiring it, other than if you’re not vaccinated there may be some additional situations where we would ask you to mask up or check your temperature more frequently,” Freeman said.
He says he and the majority of his office staff are vaccinated and they are looking forward to the new school year.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves’ most recent mandate does require masks in schools only through the end of the 2020-2021 school year. Freeman adds the plan is subject to change based on any new advice before the modified schedule starts on July 26.
