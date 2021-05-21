Flora project aims to identify native plants in south Miss.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A project underway in Lamar County is helping to identify and document plant life throughout south Mississippi.
Mike Davis, director of the Lake Thoreau Environmental Center at the University of Southern Mississippi, is leading the project in Lamar County.
“Our main interest in looking at the flora of Lamar County is to document the native species that are there,” Davis said.
On his journey, Davis said he’s discovered south Mississippi is one of the most diverse ecosystems in North America.
He shared the importance of his research.
“Mississippi, in particular, is one of the most under-collected states concerning plants,” Davis said. “Only 14 counties have their flora documented, and in the southeastern corner, only Wayne County. So really, nothing down here in the southern Pine Belt has been documented.”
Davis said research is going well and he has already made some exciting finds
“Found 12 rare plant species, five that had never been documented before in Lamar County, including one population of the coneflower that’s the furthest south population documented in Mississippi,” Davis said.
Davis said south Mississippi is in the Pascagoula watershed, which is the largest unaltered watershed in North America. We are also in the Longleaf Pine Savannah Ecosystem, which is one of the most diverse Botanical Ecosystems in North America.
The Lake Thoreau Environmental Center is housing some of the flora research found in Lamar County.
