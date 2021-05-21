Covington County school administrators finalizing plans for 2021-2022 school year

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County School District is wrapping up an eventful and challenging school year and school district administrators are planning for next school year, which they hope will be pandemic-free.
Last fall, the district had to quarantine some students and staff after reports of some positive COVID-19 cases.
But, a vaccination program for teachers and other measures have lessened the impact of the pandemic.
“It seems like this has been a two-year-long year when you start talking about all those humps we had to jump, but we’ve been in a really good place now for several weeks, as far as those issues,” said Babette Duty, Covington County School Superintendent. “We’re really looking forward to quarantine not being a word we have to use in the future.”
Now, Duty is finalizing her plan for the next school year.
She’ll present it to the school board in mid-June.
It may include provisions for some students who choose distance learning from home, rather than being in the classroom.
When the school year began last fall, nearly one-third of students in the district opted for distance learning.
But, Duty says now only about 10% are learning from home.
“We’re a school district, we educate students so we’re going to be looking for the best possible solution to continue to educate well,” Duty said.
Graduation for all three county high schools will take place the first week of June.
School for all other students will end on June 11.
Duty says plans are to start school again on August 9.
