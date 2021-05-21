Aubrey K. Lucas to be honored by his hometown of State Line

STATE LINE, Miss. (WDAM) - It will be a big day Saturday for former University of Southern Mississippi President Aubrey K. Lucas.
Lucas’ hometown, State Line, will be hosting a ceremony in his honor where a street will be renamed after him.
The event kicks off at 11:00 a.m. with the national anthem being sung by town clerk, Mitzi Byrd, followed by Mayor Terry Simpson presenting Lucas with the key to the town.
Lucas was president of USM for 21 years and served as chair for various organizations in the Pine Belt.
