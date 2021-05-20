Tim’s Two Cents: Jones College softball coach Chris Robinson

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Jones College softball coach Chris Robinson.
In his 12th season with the Bobcats, Robinson has guided Jones to a 43-7 record and a No. 2 ranking in the National Junior College Athletic Association Top 25 poll.
The Bobcats recently won the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges’ softball tournament, followed by a championship run through the Region 23 tournament.
In consecutive games, Jones defeated the nation’s fifth-ranked, eighth-ranked and ninth-ranked teams to wear the region crown for the fourth time since 2016.
In the process, the Bobcats earned a seventh trip to the NJCAA Division II College World Series in nine years. In the previous six trips in that span, Jones won a national title (2018) and finished runner-up three other times.
Robinson, who is eight wins shy of 500 career wins at Jones, talks about the growth of the 2021 Bobcats over the course of the season, how the MACCC schedule prepared Jones for its trip next week to Oxford, Ala., and maintaining a consistent level of success in Ellisville.
