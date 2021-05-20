Talented Tartars on hunt for South State title

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Taylorsville always has and seemingly always will have talent – whether that’s on the football field, basketball court or baseball diamond.
The three Division I athletes on Taylorsville’s baseball team are – no doubt – major reasons the Tartars the play Loyd Star for the class 2A South State championship this weekend.
Yet, there’s something to be said for poise in big ball games as well. Taylorsville is two seasons removed from a South State baseball title and just five months removed from a football state title.
The Tartars know a thing or two about winning.
“These guys have been here, they’ve been through it, they know what it takes,” said Taylorsville head coach Dusty Hillman. “Also, you gotta turn around and look – all these guys that are out here starting for us are all football guys, too. They just won a state championship in football. They know what it takes to win a championship.”
“Coach Dusty asked me if I wanted to play baseball and I’m glad I actually joined this team,” said senior outfielder Ty Keyes, the Tartars’ state champion quarterback who signed with Southern Miss in February. “Trying to compete for a state championship – not only in football, I want to compete for it in baseball too.”
“Really from the start of the season, we just came together as a team,” said junior pitcher/catcher Karson Evans, a Houston commit. “We started off slow and learned from our mistakes.”
“Throw strikes and just be smart at the plate,” said junior pitcher Aiden Moffett, committed to play baseball at LSU. “Don’t overthink at the plate, just keep it simple.”
Taylorsville visits Loyd Star on Friday to open the best-of-three South State series before hosting the Hornets on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
