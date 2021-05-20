Oak Grove’s Lekera Hughes signs with Jacksonville State

Jones College Sports Information
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Another Jones College women’s basketball player is headed to the NCAA Division I level.
Redshirt sophomore guard Lekera Hughes (Oak Grove) inked a scholarship with Jacksonville State on Tuesday afternoon in front of her family, coaches and teammates.
”We are very thankful to Kera for all she did for our program,” head coach Missy Bilderback said. “She was such a crucial part of our success and was an incredible leader for our team. Jacksonville State is getting a great person, but also a complete player and winner. We look forward to watching and supporting Kera in her new journey.”
Hughes emerged as one of the team’s top scorers and three-point shooters in her final season in Ellisville, averaging 10.1 points per game and shooting at a 35 percent clip from downtown. She hit a career-high seven treys at Shelton State.
Hughes scored in double figures in 10 games, including 23 points, 10 assists and seven steals against LSU Eunice in the Region 23 Semifinals and 24 points in a road win over No. 5 Shelton State. She added 65 assists, 64 rebounds, 55 steals and five blocks for the season and was near perfect from the charity stripe, going 22-for-23.
Used as a reserve guard as a true freshman and injured five games into her sophomore season, Hughes’ perseverance finally paid off for her on Tuesday.
“After sitting nearly two years, I wanted to prove to myself that I could still play,” Hughes said. “That’s what motivated me the most. As the season went on, I got more comfortable and consistent with my shot and gained more confidence. JSU is getting someone who will encourage their teammates every day, work hard on three-point shooting and try to help us win.”
Hughes is the 28th Bobcat to sign a Division I scholarship since coach Bilderback’s arrival in 2015. Teammates Endia Holliday (South Jones) and Daisha Bradford (Mobile, Alabama signed with Western Carolina and Clemson, respectively, earlier this season.
