22nd Downtown Crawfish jam set for Saturday in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Downtown Crawfish Jam is back after being canceled last year because of COVID-19.
It will be held at Walthall Park Saturday with gates open at 10:30 a.m. and music starting at 11 a.m.
Organizers are asking that you purchase your tickets in advance this year because ticket costs vary, with the cost being $50 for adults and $40 for people under 21 years old. Kids 12 and under get in free. You can purchase them at dcjhburg.com.
All tickets include all-you-can-eat crawfish, food and drinks, but the adult ticket also includes unlimited beer.
There will not be a kids section this year because of social distancing.
Crawfish is only guaranteed until 3 p.m. They are boiling 6,000 pounds.
The musical line-up consists of four acts:
- Paul Linden & The Ice Men
- Chubby Carrier & The Swamp Bayou Swamp Band
- The Taste of 59 South
- The Hub City Sound Machine
