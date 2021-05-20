22nd Downtown Crawfish jam set for Saturday in Hattiesburg

By Mia Monet | May 20, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 6:24 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Downtown Crawfish Jam is back after being canceled last year because of COVID-19.

It will be held at Walthall Park Saturday with gates open at 10:30 a.m. and music starting at 11 a.m.

Organizers are asking that you purchase your tickets in advance this year because ticket costs vary, with the cost being $50 for adults and $40 for people under 21 years old. Kids 12 and under get in free. You can purchase them at dcjhburg.com.

All tickets include all-you-can-eat crawfish, food and drinks, but the adult ticket also includes unlimited beer.

There will not be a kids section this year because of social distancing.

Crawfish is only guaranteed until 3 p.m. They are boiling 6,000 pounds.

The musical line-up consists of four acts:

  • Paul Linden & The Ice Men
  • Chubby Carrier & The Swamp Bayou Swamp Band
  • The Taste of 59 South
  • The Hub City Sound Machine

