Mississippi Blood Services hosts blood drive at Covington Hospital

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Blood Services and Covington County Hospital teamed up Thursday to help increase the blood supply in South Mississippi.
They co-hosted a blood drive at the hospital from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mississippi Blood Services personnel say there’s a critical shortage of blood of all types in the state.
And with the Memorial Day holiday coming up, they want to make sure hospitals have all the blood they need.
“[Memorial Day is] one of the most dangerous times of the year with accidents and we’re just wanting to try to make sure our supply is ready,” said Dana Brohaugh, marketing recruiter for Mississippi Blood Services.
Mississippi Blood Services’ last blood drive at Covington County Hospital was held in March of 2020.
More than two dozen people donated blood Thursday.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.