Man wanted on felony child abuse, sexual battery charges in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public finding a man wanted on several felony charges.
JCSD officials said Douglas Joseph Lovett is wanted on five counts of felonious child abuse and one count of sexual battery.
The sheriff’s office did not release further details on the alleged crimes.
Anyone with information on Lovett’s whereabouts is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
