Lamar County supervisors lend hand to conservation efforts in county

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Board of Supervisors has allocated $2,500 to help with conservation efforts in Lamar County.
The Board approved the funds Thursday as part of a partnership between it, the Soil and Water District and the University of Southern Mississippi.
“For our agricultural roots, we think conservation of the land and its resources is important,“ said county administrator Jody Waits.
The money will help fund a flora project through USM’s Lake Thoreau Environmental Center.
Waits says the lack of research leaves Mississippi ranked toward the bottom of identifying its rare plants the project hopes to change that.
“We hope to identify these plants and know where they are and help take the steps to preserve them,” Waits said.
The conservation effort has already started.
“We got several black water heads. We’ve got savannas, pine forests and prairie remnants,” Waits said. “So we’ve got some interesting areas in the county that they have already sampled and found some interesting plants.”
Waits adds the flora project is also an effort to help bring awareness to the importance of rare plants and exotic wildlife.
