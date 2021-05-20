Jones County deputy saves man’s life after overdose

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - When it comes to overdose-related calls, police are often first on the scene. In Jones County, the sheriff’s department has received at least two of those calls just in the month of May.
In the early hours of May 8, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department received a call that a man was unconscious, lying on the floor, a possible overdose. Exclusive body-cam video provided by the JCSD shows Deputy Denny Graham responding to the call and rushing to the scene.
“I started trying to stimulate him by shaking him, talking to him, sternal rubs, trying to get him to breathe more,” Graham said.
Graham knew he had to administer Narcan, a medication used to reverse an opioid overdose.
“He seemed like he could stop breathing at any second, so I went ahead and administered two doses, one in each nostril,” Graham said. “He started kind of breathing a little more and then eventually he completely woke up.”
Sheriff Joe Berlin says this is the second time this month deputies have saved a life with Narcan. He says all his deputies carry the medication and recommends it to all law enforcement agencies.
“He goes from shallow breathing with barely a pulse, to up, talking, sitting in a chair in just a few minutes and that’s how great this Narcan stuff works,” Berlin said. “Sometimes it works, sometimes it don’t. It depends on the situation. Get your officers involved with this Narcan because it’ll save a life.”
Berlin recognized Graham for his life-saving efforts. He says his quick response saved a life.
“Could it have been 15 minutes longer? Could he have been dead? Absolutely,” Berlin said.
Berlin says Narcan is provided to the sheriff’s department by the Mississippi Department of Mental Health.
