Hattiesburg business owner offers Narcan free of charge to the public

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Since 1999, the number of drug overdose deaths has quadrupled, with nearly 500,000 people dying from an overdose involving an opioid between 1999 and 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services, an estimated 1.6 million people in the US ages 12 and older have an opioid use disorder.
While the number of deaths from opioid overdoses in the US is staggering, there is hope that comes in the form of a nasal spray.
Narcan is the first nasal formulation of naloxone to be FDA approved for the treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose. Designed for use in the community, Narcan Nasal Spray is needle-free and ready to use.
A Hattiesburg business owner whose son died from a heroin overdose is now one of the Pine Belts leading advocates for the drug that may have saved his son’s life.
James Moore, the owner of Moore’s Bicycle Shop, spends much of his time now trying to save the lives of those addicted to drugs.
He’s offering Narcan free of charge to the public, with the only stipulation being that they must first watch a short video about how to administer it.
“If you suspect drug use in your family, you cannot run out and pick up Narcan once you realize an overdose is taking place. Seconds count,” Moore said. “You have to have this in advance, and members of your family need to know what an overdose looks like and how to administer this life-saving drug.”
Moore went on to say that there’s only about a 30-minute window of opportunity before Narcan wears off and the effects of the overdose return, which makes it imperative that the victim is given medical treatment as soon as possible.
Ultimately, treatment is essential in beating an opioid addiction and there are several grants available to assist those who need help.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.