Coast casino revenues, employees currently down as tourism season approaches

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The record-breaking casino revenues in April are a huge indicator of a growing economy as the pandemic loses its grip. However, just as with many other service industries, gaming is still having trouble finding enough employees to meet the demand.
Summer tourism season is just days away and, while business is going well at casinos, that means a fewer number of people are working harder.
“I think more than anything, it’s a strain on the frontline team out here,” said Scott King, Vice President of marketing for Golden Nugget Casino. “A lot of those have worked above and beyond what they were called to do. And that’s not just here, that’s everywhere on the Coast. It’s more or less hats off to anyone who works in the service industry. They are all working hard. And, we’ll get through the summer either/or. We just have some people to come join the team.”
King said the employment need is throughout the casino.
“The way I look at it, it truly is across the board on the hotel side, player services, table games even in restaurants,” said King.
Stevon Moore, GN sports book manager has been stretched thin at times.
“Well, it’s been tough,” said Moore. “But, we’ve been managing it quite well, and we have good employees and I’ve got a good group of people working together.”
King said some good candidates are making their way back into the workforce.
“I absolutely think that the end of the federal subsidy on June 12 is having an impact,” King said. “What we’re seeing is to no one’s surprise the best qualified are first out the gate.”
And he has this advice for the procrastinators:
“I would not wait until June 12 to go out looking for a job,” King said. “Memorial Day is 10 days from now. Come down in the next 10 days, line something up this summer, have a good summer making money.”
