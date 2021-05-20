Covington County Hospital to offer Pfizer vaccines to teens

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health is now allowing Mississippi clinics to request Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines in allotments as small as six doses.
That’s good news for rural clinics that can’t store large amounts of the vaccine.
And Pfizer is the only vaccine that’s been approved for children 12 and up.
Covington County Hospital staff say they can now begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to teens.
Up to now, the hospital has mostly been offering Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
“It’s exciting that they’re going to start letting us have smaller doses,” said Clancy Sanford, marketing director for Covington County Hospital. “We didn’t want to take away that option, but we just didn’t have the capacity and now, this is going to give us the ability to take in Pfizer and start vaccinating those teenagers who want to get that protection from COVID-19.”
Since last December, Covington County Hospital has administered more than 12,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines at several locations.
