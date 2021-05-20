Covington County Library System gets $2K Dollar General grant

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Library System is one of more than two dozen libraries, schools and nonprofits in Mississippi to get a grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.
The library system has received $2,000 from that organization.
The foundation has presented $134,000 in grants in Mississippi this year.
The funds will support various reading programs.
The Covington County Library System has branches in Collins, Mount Olive and Seminary.
