Covington County Hospital celebrating EMS Week

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The life-saving work of those involved in emergency medical services is being celebrated this week across the nation and in Covington County.
This week (May 16-22) is National EMS Week and Covington County Hospital and other medical facilities are focusing attention on emergency medical technicians and paramedics and the work they do.
“This week, we recognize them fully for their dedication, their education and the services that they provide to the community, to hospitals and to patients of course,” said Gregory M. Cole, director of Ambulance Services at Covington County Hospital.
“I think it’s a great honor to be acknowledged,” said Merrick Allen, an EMT at Covington County Hospital. “A lot of the times, we’re kind of the unsung heroes. Sometimes, nobody ever knows what we do.”
“This week, it’s nice to be appreciated, just the little things that matter and I’m grateful that they are doing it,” said John Runnels, a paramedic and shift leader with Covington County Hospital.
National EMS Week was first celebrated in 1974, during the administration of president Gerald Ford.
