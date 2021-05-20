Bobcats baseball sends 6 to Division I level

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Year after year, Jones College sends a long list of baseball players to the next level.
2021 is no different as six Bobcats signed with Division I programs on Wednesday.
- Wyatt Blalock (RHP) — Louisiana-Monroe
- Andrew Howard (INF) — Louisiana-Lafayette
- Garrett Langrell (RHP) — Eastern Kentucky
- Cole Mozingo (RHP) — Nicholls State
- Kameron Partridge (RHP) — Louisiana-Monroe
- Dalton Rogers (LHP) — Southern Miss
Among the group is talented lefty Dalton Rogers, who is eager to join Southern Miss pitching coach Christian Ostrander and company in Hattiesburg.
The Northwest Rankin grad transferred to Jones College from Southeastern Louisiana, leading the Bobcats with 103 strikeouts in one season in Ellisville.
“Biggest thing was mindset and I got to work on those secondary pitches and became a true pitcher instead of just a thrower,” Rogers said. “With the fastball, now it’s nice to get those secondary pitches in and be ready for next year at Southern Miss. It’s a winning culture over there for sure and it’s a great town and I’ve heard nothing but good with Coach Oz and how he does with his pitching staff.”
A pair of Jones County-bred ball players will play their college ball in Louisiana. Northeast Jones grad Cole Mozingo inked with Nicholls State and South Jones grad Andrew Howard is headed to Louisiana-Lafayette.
“It’s like a dream come true,” Howard said. “My whole life I’ve been working for it, trying to get to where I wanted to be and now I’m there. I can’t be more happy.”
“Most of all we’re just grateful for their impact on our program,” said Jones College head coach Chris Kirtland. “We expect the guys to come in here and be winners and to be successful. But then to take everything that they learned here and experienced here and bring it with them to the next level.”
