WCHS graduating seniors visit former K-8 schools

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Graduating seniors from Wayne County High School visited their former K-8 grade schools Wednesday.
After arriving by school bus, the seniors walked the halls at the schools dressed in full caps and gowns while the younger students cheered them on and waved posters with encouraging messages written on them.
The seniors took frequent stops to take pictures with their former teachers and to offer their own words of encouragement to the young students.
Jace Craven and Jacob Cheeks were two of nearly a dozen seniors returning to Beat Four School where they enjoyed the special attention as they walked the halls one more time.
“This is important because I went to school here, and I needed to come back here and encourage the kids to study hard and graduate and one day they can come back and encourage more kids,” Jace said.
For Jacob, he simply wants to set the kind of example for the kids that will encourage them to finish school like he did.
“I want to be a good role model and set a good example so the kids here have someone they can look up to,” Jacob said.
In total, five former schools were visited by their graduating seniors on Wednesday.
