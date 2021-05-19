Scattered showers and storms likely in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 60s. Today will be mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs will top out into the low 80s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s this evening with lows in the mid-60s.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with hit-or-miss thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Skies will be mostly sunny for Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
This weekend will be warm as a heat bubble builds up over the southeast. That will raise our highs into the upper 80s for Saturday. We will likely see our first 90 degrees of the year on Sunday. Highs will stay into the low 90s for much of next week.
