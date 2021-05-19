Red Devils seek return trip to state championship

STRINGER, Miss. (WDAM) - There has always been a rich baseball history in Stringer – the school won four state championships in the 1990s.
The Red Devils broke a 23-year drought in 2019 with a trip to the Class 1A state championship – taking down Resurrection along the way.
Stringer meets the Eagles again on Thursday to open the best-of-three South State series.
Tenth-year head coach Wade Weathers said that state title run a couple years ago taught the Red Devils a lot as they look to make a return trip to Trustmark Park.
“I think everybody’s got a role to do, everybody knows their job, everybody’s coming out here every day at practice - we know what we’re meant to do,” said senior outfielder Colby Garrett.
“We’re scrappy,” said junior pitcher Jackson Parker. “Coach tells the team, bottom of the lineup get on so our top can hit on and we’ve been doing that all year.”
“I think the experience we have with some of our guys is a big reason why we are where we’re are,” said Weathers, who played his college ball at Southern Miss. “They’ve seen the type of persistence and hard work that it takes to make a run like this. Things don’t get them rattled and they’ve seen what can happen when you do get rattled. They’ve seen what hard work gets you, they’ve seen what constant progression and constant growth will do for you.”
