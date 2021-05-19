Pearl River rolls into 2nd round of Region 23 Tournament

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - It had been 18 days since No. 3 Pearl River last saw a diamond. While the Wildcats clinched the MACCC championship and earned hosting rights for the Region 23 Tournament, it also meant PRCC had an extra week without built-in games. Despite the gap in the schedule — which was compounded an extra day by heavy rain in the area Monday — Pearl River still found a way to win Tuesday. Led by ace Landon Gartman (Enterprise, Miss.; Bogue Chitto) and timely hitting, the Wildcats topped No. 20 Hinds 6-2 at Dub Herring Park.