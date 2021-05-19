Organizational fair held in Heidelberg to help prevent poverty

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Multi-County Community Service Agency partnered with Community Action Wednesday to bring an organization fair to Heidelberg.
Ronald Collier is the executive director of Multi-County Community Service Agency and says the event was held because May is Community Action Month.
“Today is a celebration of National Community Action Month,” Collier said. “The month of May is National Community Action Month all over the country. So of course here in Mississippi, we want to be good partners with the Community Action partnership, so we have a Community Action day one at each of our nine offices in our service area. Today just happens to be Heidelberg.”
Although that’s why they chose to have the event, the purpose of the event was to introduce themselves and the other organizations to the community.
“This event is to really bring light to who we are as an agency, what we do, our goal in helping people move from poverty or low-income to self-sufficient,” Collier said.
They are able to do this through their various programs.
“We do a great deal, including helping with utilities, rental assistance,” Collier said. “We have helped individuals go to school in reference to college classes, paid for, we do Meals on Wheels, we have foster grandparents, we have rehabilitation and weather reversion program. We have what we call multi-trans, which is a transportation system and we also have the largest homeless center in east Mississippi, which is located in Meridian.”
John Sims is part of the foster grandparent program. He says he and his wife have been foster grandparents for the last four years.
“A little ol’ child, you’ve got to teach them, teach them because they don’t know,” Sims said. “We as parents, we are supposed to tell them.”
He says being a foster grandparent is wonderful because you get to mold children in the right direction.
To learn more about how you can apply for one of their programs, call the central office at 601-787-4844.
