New leaders of HAC expect busy year for the arts

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The new leaders of the Hattiesburg Arts Council are planning for a big year for the arts in the Hub City.
Alehandro Wooten is the new executive director of the organization.
He took over May 14 after the retirement of former executive director Rebekah Stark Johnson.
And Mary Lucas Halliwell has just joined the organization as the new arts facilitator.
Both say they’re committed to continuing the organization’s mission of supporting and promoting the arts in Hattiesburg.
“Expect a busy year and expect the traditions of this organization to stand strong, that is so important to me,” Wooten said.
“To be able to enrich our community with the arts and to bring that to people who may not be able to access that is just so important,” Halliwell said
Wooten, a Meridian native, spent the last seven years as arts facilitator for the Hattiesburg Arts Council.
He has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Halliwell is from Hattiesburg and is a fine arts graduate from the Mississippi State University School of Art.
The Hattiesburg Arts Council is an independent, non-profit organization founded in 1970.
